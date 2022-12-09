Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $235,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 266,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 68,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 59,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

BDN opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 447.06%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

