Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Tennant worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,001,000 after buying an additional 35,440 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tennant by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 817,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tennant by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Tennant by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 433,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tennant by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $63.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.57. Tennant has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $85.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Tennant Increases Dividend

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Tennant in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tennant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tennant

In other Tennant news, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $108,088.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,874.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tennant Profile

(Get Rating)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.