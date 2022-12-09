Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 23,067 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,067 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of BancFirst worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average of $98.36. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $65.29 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.10.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $150.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

BANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BancFirst to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

