Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 9,190 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $13,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.09.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $95.66 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.47 and a 200 day moving average of $98.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.