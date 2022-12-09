Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,676 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.12% of Pegasystems worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 690.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 461.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

Shares of PEGA opened at $35.90 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.21). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 33.73% and a negative return on equity of 43.51%. The company had revenue of $270.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.35%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

