Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CMCT opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.48. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $475,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

