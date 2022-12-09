Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $1,080,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMM. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.93.

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $181.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

