Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $15,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $182.44 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $265.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.47.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.