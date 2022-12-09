Creative Planning Sells 4,186 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.09% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $14,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,455,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9,919.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 550.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 85,708 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,621,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.08.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FLT opened at $184.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.87. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $265.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

