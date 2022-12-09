Creative Planning Sells 904 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.73.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

