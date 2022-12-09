Credit Suisse Group Cuts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $42.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

NYSE:XPO opened at $35.79 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 160.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 72.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

