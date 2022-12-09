Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded to Buy by Bank Of America (Bofa)

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a CHF 3.60 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. AlphaValue cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Trading Up 1.8 %

CS opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Credit Suisse Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.