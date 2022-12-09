Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 4,600 Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,600 ($56.09) price objective from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.68) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,170 ($38.65) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,600 ($43.90) to GBX 3,900 ($47.56) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.65) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,097.69 ($49.97).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ULVR traded down GBX 41 ($0.50) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,120 ($50.24). The company had a trading volume of 5,750,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,813. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,229.50 ($51.57). The company has a market capitalization of £104.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,123.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,009.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,906.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.