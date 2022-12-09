Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 159,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,071,702 shares.The stock last traded at $6.72 and had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,306,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

