Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Down 4.1%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) was down 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.82 and last traded at $16.87. Approximately 4,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 262,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $907.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $61,394.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $87,569.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $61,394.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,350.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,672 shares of company stock valued at $318,675. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

