Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.0639 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and approximately $15.67 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0639 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00078252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00056306 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001303 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00025212 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

