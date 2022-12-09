Crypto Snack 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $286,738.16 (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last week, Crypto Snack has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Crypto Snack has a total market cap of $75.40 million and $286,738.16 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Snack token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto Snack Profile

Crypto Snack’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

