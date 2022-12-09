Css LLC Il Boosts Stock Holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

Css LLC Il increased its position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.72% of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCV. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 228.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 28.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $595,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V by 127.0% during the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 73,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $817,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

Shares of FTCV opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

