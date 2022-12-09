Css LLC Il Buys New Shares in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 304,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000. Css LLC Il owned 1.58% of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $770,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $649,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $193,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APMI opened at $9.86 on Friday. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

