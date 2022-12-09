Css LLC Il Grows Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Css LLC Il increased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 105.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,030 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 27,746 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Shell by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 3.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 6.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $56.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $203.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $61.67.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.67) to GBX 2,987 ($36.42) in a report on Tuesday. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.87) to GBX 2,922 ($35.63) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.36) to GBX 2,950 ($35.97) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.