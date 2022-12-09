Css LLC Il Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Css LLC Il grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,157,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,839,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 744,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 331,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCII opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp.

