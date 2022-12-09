Css LLC Il Lowers Stock Position in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Css LLC Il lowered its position in two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,324 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned about 0.94% of TWO worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWOA. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in TWO by 389.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 157,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 125,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TWO during the second quarter worth about $1,467,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TWO by 5,152.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TWO during the first quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in TWO by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,073,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,279,000 after buying an additional 281,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

TWO Stock Performance

NYSE TWOA opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. two has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

TWO Profile

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

