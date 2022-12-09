Css LLC Il Reduces Stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI)

Css LLC Il lowered its holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 233,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,810 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Performance

FTVI opened at $10.07 on Friday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

