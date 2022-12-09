Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $178.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $137.72 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $112.67 and a twelve month high of $160.60. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 158,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $852,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading

