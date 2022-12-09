CVI Holdings LLC Cuts Position in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW)

CVI Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,335 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings in AEye were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in AEye by 890.8% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 296,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 266,361 shares during the period.

Get AEye alerts:

AEye Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIDRW opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. AEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.