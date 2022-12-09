CVI Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Separately, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Get A SPAC II Acquisition alerts:

A SPAC II Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASCBR opened at $0.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASCBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A SPAC II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A SPAC II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.