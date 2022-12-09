Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.00, but opened at $34.43. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $37.70, with a volume of 66,294 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,017,134.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,398.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,017,134.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,245.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,662. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,510,000 after purchasing an additional 235,823 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 50.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 283,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after acquiring an additional 94,609 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.