Cytokinetics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.82. 115,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,159. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

CYTK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.58.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,372 shares of company stock worth $4,761,662 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

