Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) CEO Phillip P. Chan Purchases 14,291 Shares of Stock

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 14,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $18,006.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 881,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,778.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cytosorbents Stock Down 3.1 %
CTSO stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Cytosorbents Co. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSO shares. StockNews.com raised Cytosorbents from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cytosorbents Company Profile
Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.