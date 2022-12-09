Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) CEO Phillip P. Chan Purchases 14,291 Shares of Stock

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 14,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $18,006.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 881,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,778.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cytosorbents Stock Down 3.1 %

CTSO stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Cytosorbents Co. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSO shares. StockNews.com raised Cytosorbents from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,324,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 197,045 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 168,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,479,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 151,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

