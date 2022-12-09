D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $476,517 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

NYSE:DHI opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.02.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

