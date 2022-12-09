Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Daqo New Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

DQ stock opened at $46.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33.

Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.87 by ($2.69). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 39.51%. Equities analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

