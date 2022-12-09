Dark Forest Capital Management LP Boosts Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 127.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth about $426,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $632,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,703,000 after buying an additional 753,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $461,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,122,498.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $461,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,167 shares in the company, valued at $18,122,498.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,138,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,196. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

