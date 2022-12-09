Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $390,000 Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth $59,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $159.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.47 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($2.58). The company had revenue of $869.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 142.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $5.418 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

