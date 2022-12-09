Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 8,941.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 92,814 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 173.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

