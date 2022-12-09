Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 1,050 Shares of Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its position in Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIAC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gesher I Acquisition were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIAC. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Gesher I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,369,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gesher I Acquisition by 1,459.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 358,765 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gesher I Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gesher I Acquisition Stock Performance

GIAC opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. Gesher I Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Gesher I Acquisition Company Profile

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

