Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 41,867 Shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,867 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIQ. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 1.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 110,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIQ opened at $10.06 on Friday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Profile

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on the industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

