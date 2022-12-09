Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DUAVF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DUAVF opened at $164.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.37. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $98.55 and a 1 year high of $183.79.

About Dassault Aviation Société anonyme

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

