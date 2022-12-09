Decentralized Social (DESO) Trading 5.1% Higher This Week

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for $10.15 or 0.00059123 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $106.93 million and approximately $506,440.57 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Social alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $979.82 or 0.05706769 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.16 or 0.00507655 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.45 or 0.30341412 BTC.

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Social and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.