Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54.

Institutional Trading of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFL. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 76.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.