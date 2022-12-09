Delek US (NYSE:DK) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delek US to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Delek US to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delek US from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NYSE DK opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40. Delek US has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Delek US by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth $611,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth $991,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Delek US by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,183,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

