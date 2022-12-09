Delek US (NYSE:DK) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Delek US to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Delek US to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delek US from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.
Delek US Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE DK opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.40. Delek US has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Delek US by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth $611,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth $991,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Delek US by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,183,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.
Delek US Company Profile
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
