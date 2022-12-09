Dentacoin (DCN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million

Dentacoin (DCN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Dentacoin has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $27.83 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dentacoin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dentacoin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $949.48 or 0.05542766 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.37 or 0.00503548 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.35 or 0.30098540 BTC.

Dentacoin Token Profile

Dentacoin was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 tokens. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dentacoin is www.dentacoin.com. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is https://reddit.com/r/dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dentacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin ( DCN ) is a blockchain solution for the global dental industry. It is developing a new dental ecosystem with the following goals: – Make preventive dental care affordable to people with lower costs and/or no private insurances – through Dentacoin Assurance; – Help people improve their oral hygiene habits through a dedicated app – Dentacare; – Provide market data about patients’ opinions/needs through DentaVox surveys; – Deliver the infrastructure for trusted and detailed patient feedback for dentists to improve upon – Dentacoin Trusted Reviews; – Secure and ease all payments while reducing transaction costs through an industry-specific cryptocurrency (Dentacoin) and the Dentacoin Wallet dApp.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dentacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dentacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

