Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Maxim Group

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 3rd.
Dermata Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %
Dermata Therapeutics stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.
Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.
