Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Maxim Group

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Dermata Therapeutics alerts:

Dermata Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %

Dermata Therapeutics stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRMA Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.