Dero (DERO) Market Capitalization Achieves $51.36 Million

Dero (DERO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Dero has a market cap of $51.36 million and approximately $88,320.69 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00022778 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,213.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00451934 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00021949 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.28 or 0.00855567 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00111653 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.76 or 0.00649228 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00250679 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,097,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

