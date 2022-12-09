Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) to Sell

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $316.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $315.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAM. UBS Group raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boston Beer to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $251.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $355.87.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $359.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.91 and a beta of 0.96. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $287.00 and a 52-week high of $547.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.24.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,059.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,060. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,701,000 after buying an additional 475,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,969 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 26.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 142,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,006,000 after purchasing an additional 29,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

