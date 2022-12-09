Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target to GBX 2,987

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,761 ($33.67) to GBX 2,987 ($36.42) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($39.02) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,200 ($39.02) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.31) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($40.24) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.68) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,957.20 ($36.06).
Shell Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,309.50 ($28.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,353.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,261.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,557 ($31.18). The company has a market capitalization of £162.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.21.
Shell Dividend Announcement
Shell Company Profile
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
