Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Target Price to $10.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $17.38.
BIG stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $509.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $50.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Big Lots by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Big Lots by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
