Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Target Price to GBX 9,630

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 9,960 ($121.45) to GBX 9,630 ($117.42) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ferguson from £132 ($160.96) to £125 ($152.42) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 8,930 ($108.89) to GBX 9,500 ($115.84) in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8,320.55.

Ferguson Stock Up 2.1 %

FERG opened at $126.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.10. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $99.16 and a twelve month high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a return on equity of 47.10% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 38.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 6.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

