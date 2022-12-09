Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Price Target Raised to €29.00

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.50 ($28.95) to €29.00 ($30.53) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom to €29.50 ($31.05) in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.37) to €28.00 ($29.47) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($28.42) to €26.40 ($27.79) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.23.

DTEGY stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18.

Deutsche Telekom ( OTCMKTS:DTEGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.21 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

