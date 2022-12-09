DFI.Money Market Cap Hits $57.48 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded 42.1% higher against the US dollar. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $57.48 million and $35.56 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money token can now be bought for $1,489.26 or 0.08668240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $954.98 or 0.05557011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00507267 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,211.25 or 0.30320867 BTC.

DFI.Money Token Profile

DFI.Money’s launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#.

DFI.Money Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

