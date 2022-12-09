DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DiamondRock Hospitality from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

